Despicable Me 4 OTT Release: The $750 Million Blockbuster Announces Digital Launch With Exclusive Mini-Movies!

As Despicable Me 4 continues to achieve new milestones at the box office, the makers have decided to make the film available for the home audience as well. The blockbuster animated feature will now have its digital release.

Despicable Me 4 marks the sixth overall installment in the franchise and follows Gru, who welcomes his son, Gru Jr., and starts to live a peaceful life. However, his life turns into chaos when Maxime Le Mal, a criminal mastermind, seeks revenge against him.

Despicable Me 4: Digital Release Date

Despicable Me 4 is going to be available for rent or purchase on digital platforms on August 6th, 2024. The announcement was made a day earlier on August 5th. Audiences can watch the film after paying for it on platforms like Amazon, Apple, Comcast Xfinity, Fandango at Home, Verizon, and Cox. The PVOD release comes over a month after the film’s theatrical release, which took place on July 3rd.

The PVOD Release will Include Two Exclusive Mini-Movies

Those who check out Despicable Me 4 on digital platforms will get additional benefits, as two mini-movies based on Minions will also be available along with the main film. The mini-movies are titled ‘Benny’s Birthday’ and ‘Game Over and Over.’ The official synopsis of Benny’s Birthday reads, “Benny finds himself trapped in a time loop of his birthday party, encountering mischief at every turn.”

On the other hand, Game Over and Over follows the mischievous Minions, who, “after stumbling upon a powered-up game controller inside Gru’s lair, discover its ability to control one another, unleashing mayhem as they compete for high scores.”

Despicable Me 4 Has Grossed Over $750 Million Worldwide

Made on a budget of $100 million, Despicable Me 4 has already collected over $750 million at the global box office and has become the third highest-grossing film of the year. Directed by Chris Renaud, the film features the voices of Steve Carell as Gru, Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde, Will Ferrell as Maxime Le Mal, Joey King as Poppy Prescott, Sofía Vergara as Valentina, Stephen Colbert as Perry Prescott, and Chloe Fineman as Patsy Prescott.

