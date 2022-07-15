Whether you’re a fan of young adult misadventures, engrossing reality shows, lighthearted binges or a straight up crime-thriller, Netflix India is bringing back some of its most loved shows. Fans of popular series such as ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’, ‘Mismatched’, ‘Masaba Masaba’ and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ have reasons to celebrate. With lovable characters, new seasons, and new adventures, Netflix is ensuring our watchlists are full for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

In bringing back a bolder, fiery Bhumi, Season 2 of the recently launched crime-thriller, ‘SHE’ saw great success, finding a spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 as one of the most watched non-English series on the service with over 9.5 million view hours.

Advertisement

Delving further into the crime thriller genre, seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team return in a second season of India’s only International Emmy Award winning series, ‘Delhi Crime’. Inspired by true events, witness top-cop Vartika spearhead another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers.

Raw and addictive, the stakes are higher than ever before as ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’ returns with India ka sabse badaa scam. With the phishing operations bolstered and evolving power dynamics, Sunny and Gudiya are out for vengeance. In a quest to make it to the top, who will have the fastest finger first?

A hot mess no longer, Masaba and her mother Neena Gupta play themselves – taking fans on a crazy-fun rollercoaster journey that is their lives. In Season 2, ‘Masaba Masaba’ returns with exciting cameos, exploring the theme of ‘Hustle vs Heart’ as she tries to take control of her life, working towards a more successful career whilst dealing with love interests, friends and more.

Amping up the entertainment quotient further, the sassy Bollywood wives, Maheep, Bhavna, Seema and Neelam bring the oomph, glamour and drama letting audiences into their homes and lives, sharing a glimpse of their star-studded world. Rife with witty jibes, fights and heartfelt conversation, the second season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ makes for a fun, guilty-pleasure watch.

Ticking all the boxes of romance, young adult and nostalgia, Season 2 of ‘Mismatched’ will reel you back to the Aravalli Institute as the ensemble traverses new friendships and relationships whilst tackling new academic challenges, self-acceptance and more. Well loved by young audiences across the country, Mismatched: Season 2 will also see what’s next for Dimple and Rishi – will they find their way back to each other?

The wait for your favourite shows is finally over. They will make their way onto your screens soon. Be it romance, comedy, drama or thrillers, the wide variety on Netflix India will have something for everyone!

Must Read: Netizens Feel Bear Grylls Was Highly Uncomfortable With Ranveer Singh’s Kisses On His Neck & Cheeks, Call It “Borderline Assault”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram