Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles in S.S. Rajamouli’s recent outing ‘RRR’ gained enormous popularity after its OTT premiere on Netflix, especially in western nations. Numerous celebrities also discussed the film’s excellence. The CEO of the massive OTT provider Netflix, Ted Sarandos, has just revealed his opinion on the magnum opus.

Advertisement

Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix posted on his Facebook page: “If you have not yet checked out RRR on Netflix, you must. It is the craziest thrill ride of a movie you will see this year. (In Hindi with English subtitles) it is a blast.”

Advertisement

Ted also shared a review of RRR by Rolling Stone magazine, and wrote: “Rolling Stone says, ‘Best and Most Revolutionary Blockbuster of 2022’. Now streaming on Netflix.”

RRR attracted millions of viewers worldwide and earned more than Rs 1100 crores at the box office. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, and others have significant roles in the D.V.V. Danayya-produced movie. This biggie had a music by M.M. Keeravaani.

RRR has been on screens everywhere for 100 days. The S.S. Rajamouli-directed Tollywood masterpiece is still on the rampage, inviting excellent reviews from all over the world.

On the other hand, a major Telugu film producer is said to have approached ‘RRR’ actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR about starting a restaurant with the ‘RRR’ brand and has suggested they partner with the film’s director S.S. Rajamouli as well.

If everything goes according to plan, the trio might launch a restaurant with an ‘RRR’ motif. The sources also state that the cuisine will feature top chefs and that the entire decor will be planned to complement the main plot of the film, in addition to offering deliciously real Indian cuisine.

Pre-independence era fashion will likely also be used for the staff’s attire.

After the release of ‘RRR,’ Ram Charan and Jr NTR both became busier in their personal lives and began working on their respective careers. Therefore, it is not known whether they have agreed to work together on the ‘RRR’-themed restaurant yet.

Must Read: When Dhanush Was Accused Of Leaking Suchitra Karthik’s S*x Videos By The Singer After Spiking Her Drink At A Party

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram