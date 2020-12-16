Gujarati Actress Deeksha Joshi has collaborated for the third time with Pratik Gandhi, who is being lauded for his performance in the digital series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Advertisement

After working together in Gujarati films Dhunki and Luv Ni Love Storys, the two will be seen in Vaahlam Jaao Ne.

Advertisement

“Firstly, it feels really great and nostalgic to be back on the sets. We were all missing these lights, cameras, our sweet spot dadas and make-up dadas. We have just started working on ‘Vaahlam Jaao Ne’, a quintessential Gujarati rom-com and a tale of two persons. It will be a perfect blend of love, emotions and humour,” said Deeksha.

Speaking about her co-star Pratik, the actress said: “Pratik and I are reuniting after a year, last we did was ‘Luv Ni Love Storys’. His wife Bhamini and brother Punit are like a family to me. Pratik has been the most interesting co-actor to work with and now it doesn’t take us any time to rehearse the scenes since we know how each of us works. Today, the entire nation has acknowledged his work and knows how good a performer he is. But yes, the connecting link between me and Pratik is that we both belong to theatre. Also, I personally would like him to direct me someday in the future.”

Meanwhile, Deeksha was recently seen in the courtroom drama 276D.

Must Read: Tandav First Look Out! Saif Ali Khan Beams Power; Teaser To Release Tomorrow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube