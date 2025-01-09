Joe Manganiello hosted the spinoff series Deal or No Deal Island, which is back for a second season. The competitive reality show promises more twists, turns, and deals as it airs on NBC every week. Here are the contestants of the season who will compete to win the coveted title and prize money.

Parvati Shallow is a 41-year-old from Los Angeles, California, and has been a part of many reality shows, including the popular series Survivor and the new franchise The Traitors. Dr. Will Kirby is also from Los Angeles and is the Chief Medical Officer of an aesthetic dermatology group. The 51-year-old star has previously starred in Big Brother, to be exact, season 2 in 2001.

David Genat is a model from Australia and has previous experience as a part of Survivor. He is also an adrenaline junkie, a host, and an actor. He won the All-Stars season of Survivor Australia, making him a tough nut to crack. Seychelle Cordero is from Puerto Rico, and the 31-year-old has been a longtime fan of Survivor and is making her reality television debut.

Dickson Wong is from Wood River, Illinois, and the 24-year-old is also a reality TV debutante. Alexis Lete hails from Louisville, Kentucky, and the 27-year-old has been a volleyball player, a Miss USA runner-up, and a WWE wrestler. Phillip Solomon is from Austin, Texas, and the 37-year-old has absolutely no reality television experience. His experiences include being a middle school teacher, a fitness instructor, and a choreographer.

Maria-Grace Cook is the youngest cast member of the season. At 21 years of age, the girl from Greer, South Carolina, is a strong challenge for the rest of the competitors with her experience as a firefighter and an EMT. Storm Wilson is a 25-year-old from Austin, Texas, working as a project manager for a tech client. He enjoys the water and staying active through the gym.

Courtney “CK” Kim is 36 years old and hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. She has two championship rings in the Poker World Series and is a banker with a smart sense of finances. Henderson is the oldest cast member of the season and is 65 years old and hails from Rock Carson, Nevada. He used to work as a correctional officer and parole agent in the California Department.

La Shell Wooten is from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and the 55-year-old is a reality TV debutant. She has a master’s degree in human behavior, which might help her. Luke Olenjniczak is from Eagle River, Wisconsin, and the 29-year-old is a private chef. Sydnee Peck is 27 years old and hails from Redondo Beach, California. She works as a financial consultant and studied behavioral neuroscience at the renowned Columbia University.

