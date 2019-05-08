‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani To Return In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Till 18th May?

Courtesy to Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s maternity leave, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the headlines for quite a long time now. Though the producer Asit Kumarr Modi made it clear by stating that they are looking for a new face to fill the shoes, the official confirmation on Disha’s exit, never came to the lights.

Now, amidst all the speculations and statements from the makers, there’s another interesting piece of news joining in. As per entertainment portal Filmibeat, the sources state that Disha Vakani recently contacted the show’s production house, Neela Tele Films, and refuted all the rumours of her exit from the show. It is learnt that the actress is waiting for Asit Kumarr Modi’s return in India, who is enjoying a vacation in Italy. It is being said that Disha might return to the show till 18th May.

Also, yesterday Disha Vakani shared her picture with Neha Mehta (aka Anjali Mehta ) by captioning it as “Daya with Anjali”, thus spilling the surprise amongst fans.

While such reports are testing the patience of Disha’s fans, it’s a high time the makers talk on the latest developments of the show.

Recently, Indo American actor Kal Penn of Harold & Kumar fame, posted a video on Twitter, that saw him as Ladies Bhai, a carefree a Gujarati man who believes himself to be a ladies’ man. The fun video received laughs from his followers and one of his fans tweeted that the actor needs to be the part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to which he replied, “You joke but this has legit been a goal”.

