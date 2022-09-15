Popular singer Darshan Raval is gearing up to set the festive mood with his latest track ‘Dhol Bajaa’ featuring ‘Dabangg 3’ actress Warina Hussain. The singer talked about the track which includes pop beats, sounds of dhol and fast dance moves by about 100 dancers.

Darshan said: “Navratri is one of my favourite festivals. It marks the beginning of the festive season in our country and sharing my music with audiences for a season of celebration has been an absolute joy.”

While the track is sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Giri, it is composed by Javed-Mohsin and written by Danish Sabri.

The 27-year-old singer has given several hits like ‘Kheech Meri Photo’ from 2016 movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, ‘Khair Mangde’ from 2021 Akshay Kumar-starrer film ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Kabhi Tumhe’ from 2021 biographical war film ‘Shershaah’ starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Darshan Raval appreciated the composition and lyrics of the song and said it is perfect for the festive season and people would love to dance to the tunes of the song.

“With Javed – Mohsin’s beautiful composition and Danish’s catchy lyrics, ‘Dhol Bajaa’ is an out and out dance festive number that will get everyone grooving. My fans have always supported and made my songs a success and this time, I have a special surprise for them. I hope they like it,” he added.

Warina Hussain, who featured in the music video called it an ‘incredible experience to work with Darshan.

“It’s been an incredible experience filming this song with Darshan. Dhol Bajaa has become one of my favourite dance tracks, and I’m hoping the audience enjoys it as much as I have,” she wrapped up.

The music video is directed and choreographed by popular choreographer Adil Shaikh. ‘Dhol Bajaa’ is out on the official YouTube channel of Sony Music.

