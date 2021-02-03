Danish singer-songwriter Hasan Shah made his debut in the Indian non-film music scene with the song Hawa on Tuesday.

The music video of the song features Hasan with model Dunia Shagiwal. Composed and sung by Hasan Shah, the song has lyrics by Hasan and Ramses.

Hawa is pitched as a groovy, fun-filled take on the idea that life is too short to hold onto toxic relationships. The music video shows a helpless boyfriend trying to get away from his obsessive girlfriend, and getting caught in hilarious situations.

“I believe if you have to convey something profound, it’s best to do so humorously and through music. While ‘Hawa’ does have quirky lyrics and a foot-tapping melody, the song also subtly shares the message that toxic relationships are just not worth it,” said Hasan Shah.

Hasan Shah’s name in the Danish music scene has been growing in popularity lately. His 2015 Danish single Tyveri featuring Gilli went platinum and was also nominated for Best Music Video at the Danish Grammys.

Hawa is presented by Sony Music India.

