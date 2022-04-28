Veteran actress and judge on ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ Neetu Kapoor recalled her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor on the sets of the show.

Neetu Kapoor got emotional when one of the contestants Bani’s grandmother shared that her husband met Rishi back in 1974, and how he always helped him.

Neetu Kapoor also showed a picture of her husband along with Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and sang the song ‘Lambi Judaai’ for Neetu.

Neetu Kapoorrecalled: “Humara kuch toh connection hoga. Abhi do saal hone wale hai aur me aap se mili. Mein roz kisi na kisi se milti hu aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dila deta hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath. Aur sab itne khushi se yaad karte hai. (We must have some connection. It’s been two years and I met you. Everyday I meets someone and they remind me of Rishi. Everyone has a story with him, and they all remember him fondly).”

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was snapped outside Ranbir and Alia’s Vastu residence in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai, post their wedding

While Neetu wore a pink suit, Shaheen was seen clad in a light-color kurta paired with a brown palazzo and Soni in a grey-pink floral print suit.

‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ airs on Colors.

