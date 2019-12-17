Damaged: Post A Vamp In Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan To Now Be Seen As A Smoker

Actress Hina Khan suffers from asthma and is a non-smoker but she took up smoking for her digital debut, with the second season of Damaged.

A psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, Damaged 2 has Hina playing the role of Gauri Batra.

“Gauri is a complex person. She is burdened by her secrets and that has caused her to smoke and be dependent on alcohol, which prevents her from being in her senses. I am strictly against smoking and have been very outspoken about it. However, the show required me to smoke for a few scenes. Since I have asthma, my director was concerned about me. However, to maintain authenticity, I did smoke and the experience strengthened my resolve to never smoke or let any of my loved ones smoke in real life. For a non-smoker, smoking in front of the camera is one of the toughest parts of acting,” Hina said.

Directed by Ekant Babani, Damaged Season 2 will be available to stream on Hungama Play soon. The show also stars Adhyayan Suman.

Babani said: “Hina is a thorough perfectionist and very sporting about having to shoot the smoking scenes for ‘Damaged 2‘, even though she does not support smoking.”

