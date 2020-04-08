Dalip Tahil On The Rerun Of Shows: “The Day They Go Off-Air, Nobody Cares”

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil is really happy with the return of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Circus and even Buniyaad on television amid the lockdown. He in fact mentioned that the good stories will always survive the test of time than the TRPs.

Talking to HT about Buniyaad, Dalip reminisced and said, “Old is gold.” He spoke about Buniyaad being re-aired and said, “All these are fantastic shows. I also have one of my recent shows, Siya Ke Ram, being re-aired. Buniyaad, in its time (1986-1987), was such a successful show. It has also has significance in a lot of ways in today’s time. It was about the creation of Pakistan, when India was on it’s way to find an identity, there was so much help and support in community and violence. I’m glad it’s back. It’s very good to go back to the classics. We have a captive audience now, they can’t go out.”

Lockdown has actually made us realize that old shows always had better content in terms of quality. Tahil also mentioned how shows these days are all about TRPs and making money for the producers and hence doesn’t get that cult status.

He further added, “Our show had a great story, and showed people how a story finishes well. After Buniyaad, people started dragging shows. It’s a lesson in keeping a story till it holds the audience. If it would have been stretched, our show could have been running till even today. But Manohar Shyam Joshi, the writer of Buniyaad and Hum Log, was a genius. He insisted, and not that director Ramesh Sippy would have disagreed, to finish the story when it’s time.”

Dalip concluded by saying that, “The reason now people say shows come and are forgotten tomorrow is that they are after eyeballs and lining their pockets. They go on extending episodes. The day they go off air, nobody cares.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!