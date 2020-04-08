FRIENDS’ Phoebe Lisa Kudrow Joins The Office’s Mike Steve Carell For Netflix’s ‘Space Force’

Steve Carell’s Space Force is getting interesting by the day. After the whole nostalgic reunion of ‘The Office‘ makers, we now have FRIENDS’ Phoebe Lisa Kudrow joining the cast. Now, could this get any better?

The show also stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome and Ben Schwartz. It’ll have Lisa Kudrow as a recurring character along with Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

Space Force is a reunion for Greg Daniels (showrunner) and star Steve Carell after The Office. It will premiere on May 29th and the first look of the show has been out.

Here’s the show’s formal description: A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Sceptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

This ain’t it, sources close to Hollywood Reporter also stated that Steve Carell has been paid a mammoth of an amount for the show. He also is co-creating the show and is an executive producer. For that, he has been getting $1 million per episode which breaks the record of what the cast of The Big Bang Theory got.

