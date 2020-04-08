Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Not Sure About The Wedding Anymore? Has Coronavirus Lockdown Disrupted The Plans?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez revealed took their relationship to the next level in March last year as they got engaged. But they’re now stuck due to coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted their wedding plans.

Alex asked Jennifer the big question on their romantic vacation and she said yes. Since then there have been reports of how they are all set for their wedding. But, it seems, as of now they’re taking it slowly and planning things accordingly.

During the show, Jeniffer Lopez said, “Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something that we’re gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out.”

She also added, “I said, ‘If we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush? If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and father, and we embrace all our children. We show them it’s something that we didn’t have.”

