Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma On Her Donation Video With Paras Chhabra: “Others’ Vulnerability Is Not Funny”

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma earned a lot of fame and fan following through her interesting stint in the controversial reality show. She was one of the few contestants who went far in the game without getting eliminated even once.

Now, post Bigg Boss, the actress is seen a lot with her best friend Paras Chhabra and amid the coronavirus outbreak, the two were seen donating food packages to the needy people.

Speaking about the same, Mahira said, “I care for all those who are helpless at this time , all those who are unable to support themselves and their families. It’s convenient to sit in front of the Social Media and monitor others to judge and comment on others and their actions but it is difficult to come out and help those in pain, feed them, and comfort them. I am using my social media to encourage and motivate people to help each other rather than making funny videos on alcohol and making a mockery of this situation. Others’ vulnerability is not funny….Use social media for nobility and good messages …. stop being in VAIN.”

The actress further continued, “If I am sitting in a position where I can influence and inspire millions to do good then why not! I know there are many more and powerful people than me out there but I have the will and good intention to step out of my house and act upon it, rather than making funny videos and pointing fingers at others.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!