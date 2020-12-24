This year, two films have done phenomenally well on the OTT medium on their straight-to-digital release. While Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara set the record for the biggest viewership, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii went even bigger. In fact, Disney+Hotstar, where both the films were premiered, were quite buoyant about the response to these films and even went on to officially declare Laxmii as the biggest opener on their platform.

Now that Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 is arriving on Amazon Prime, one waits to see if it manages to secure even wider eyeballs.

For starters, this one is an out and out family entertainer with a fun feel to it. Unlike Dil Bechara, which still has a depressing theme, and Laxmii, which was more into the horror-drama zone, Coolie No 1 has comedy written all over it. In the current festive season when people are in mood to find some happiness and joy, especially while on an extended holiday (owing to Christmas and New Year), the David Dhawan entertainer is just the right kind of film to be arriving straight on the digital medium.

As is the trend today, there was trolling and negativity around the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer as well when the promo was unveiled. That’s the case with every other masala entertainer. However, during the last 2-3 weeks, all of that has subsided and the film is being awaited by the audiences. The turnaround has been made possible by the aggressive campaign that Pooja Films has devised along with Amazon Prime. There is nothing to differentiate this digital release from a typical theatrical release and Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani have made sure that Coolie No 1 gets the kind of credibility and placement that a festival biggie deserves.

All of that and more should ensure that the film opens big on its digital release and regardless of the critical reception that it gets, this is set to be the No. 1 for at least next 10 days till the festival season continues.

