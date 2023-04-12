Actor Chintan Rachchh, who made his debut with the streaming show ‘Class’, recently shared a video from the dubbing session of the show. The video shows him rolling on the floor as his character on the screen gets thrashing.

The scene in question is an integral part of the storyline where Chintan’s character Faruq is arrested and beaten up for his s*xuality. To enact the noises and growling sounds during that scene, the actor rolled on the floor as in the actual scene and was dubbed for the natural noises that would come as he was being hit.

When asked about his experience, Chintan Rachchh said, “I think this is the bare minimum requirement for an actor to perform. I like making things real and believable, and when I was told to dub for the scene- it didn’t make sense to me to stand and dub for it so I did the dub the way it would be done in sync-sound too. As simple as that”.

Chintan Rachchh shared that the floor was not swept, and he had to be very mindful about his character’s portrayal as the shot was quite tricky.

He mentioned, “The funny part is that I put in more effort in the original scene. The floor wasn’t swept, and I had to be there for more than 2 hours and fall in a certain way to make it look like I was actually being hit. I had to match the camera movement and that became very technical and tricky. You break out of the zone for a moment – think about the choreography and then get in the zone again – and all this happens in the span of 5 seconds”.

The second season of ‘Class’ has already been announced and has the show’s fans fired up.

