COLORS’ much-loved show Choti Sarrdaarni is a perfect mix of love, drama, action, and above all endless entertainment. Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabji’s (Avinesh Rekhi) unique love story and powerful bond have won millions of hearts. From falling in love to falling apart and after all, coming back together fighting all the odds, this duo has shown the true power of love.

The couple has come a long way. Their relationship has been tested at every bend but the two have emerged stronger together with every challenge. And recently, as the two revive their vows, we got another reason to celebrate also, as the show completes a successful run of 500 episodes and the cast and crew celebrated by wearing customized t-shirts marking special the occasion!

Talking about Choti Sarrdaarni completing 500 episodes, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, “Meher’s character got me so much love and appreciation from the viewers and I am thankful to each and everyone for that. The cast and crew of the show have been extremely supportive through highs and lows and its all our hardwork that makes celebrations and milestones even sweeter. We promise to keep entertaining the viewers and achieving newer milestones as Meher and Sarab’s journey will once again take an interesting turn.”

Talking about this achievement of Choti Sarrdaarni, Avinesh Rekhi said, “It has been a remarkable journey and I have savored every bit of it. As we hit this new milestone, I want to thank everyone who has helped us in this endeavor. I want to thank the fans of the show who have stood by us like a rock and have become a part of our lives. To all those fans, I want to say that there is so much more coming their way in Choti Sarrdaarni, so please continue showering us with your blessings as we aim to achieve more of such special milestones.“

