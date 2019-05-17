Television actress Chhavi Mittal recently gave birth to a baby boy and is yet to be discharged from the hospital. After going through tough times during delivery, the actress is now facing a serious condition due to the spinal tap.

Chhavi Mittal shared an Instagram post revealing about her hearing loss due to the medical condition of Spinal tap. She also mentioned that due to her professional commitments, she couldn’t take complete rest.

She shared a picture with a long caption, which reads, “My feet are so swollen that even flip flops don’t fit. So is the rest of my body. My head hurts like it’ll explode, due to the spinal tap. I’ve gone deaf in one ear, also an extremely rare side effect of the spinal tap. I’m supposed to drink 5 litres of water, and getting up to go the loo takes 15 minutes. Lying down is the only position that gives me comfort, sometimes I even eat in that position. But right now, at 1am, I’m doing some office work, when the baby sleeps and there’s some peace, because @shittyideastrending ‘s new Web-series #BinBulayeMehmaan had to be launched today.

I know this will pass. This pain will be forgotten. But will the pain that I endured on my soul during the birth be ever forgotten? Sharing my birth story soon, when I feel ready”.

On Tuesday via Instagram, the actress informed that she gave birth to Arham on Monday after ‘ten months of pregnancy’.

