Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge Season 3 has proved to be a roller coaster ride since its inception. While Chef Ajay Chopra has kept the audiences entertained through his strict yet comic ways, Chef Shipra Khanna makes her presence felt through her expert tips and helping nature.

While the two judges perfectly play their roles on-screen, contestants too aren’t leaving any stone unturned to make their journeys memorable as they fight for the title of India’s next celebrity chef. As the contestants of the show gear up for their next challenge, the judges throw another googly as they announce a double elimination episode.

The stakes this time are high, and chances of error remain very low as three contestants of the losing team of the screening challenge enter the kitchen for the face off at Chef Vs Fridge Season 3.

The theme in this episode of Chef Vs Fridge Season 3 is very much on the trending side, as the contestants are asked to prepare a vegan plate. No use of non-veg ingredients or even dairy products raises the bar higher in the upcoming episode. Whom does the elimination sword hit and who is spared? Watch the upcoming episode to know. Do not miss the double elimination episode of Chef Vs Fridge Season 3 this Sunday at 8 PM on Zee Café

