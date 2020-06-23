Lately, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. There have been continuous reports that indicate the trouble in the paradise for the two love-birds but is there any truth to it, let’s hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Rajeev Sen is currently in Delhi due to some work and Charu Asopa is staying home in Mumbai and that’s how the rumours kicked-off.

Now, talking to Spotboye, Rajeev Sen revealed that he’s laughing over it and said, “I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say.”

When asked if everything is alright between the two, Rajeev Sen replied, “Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight & are no more together- what a funny world we live in.”

A report in Bombay Times stated, “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication.”

This isn’t the first time when the reports of their separation went viral on the internet. A while ago, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen unfollowed each other on Instagram which raised the eyebrows of their fans.

