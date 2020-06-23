From Dilip Kumar’s Shaheed To Dev Anand’s Ziddi – Top Bollywood Grossers Of 1948

Top Bollywood Grossers Of 1948: India was freshly free as 1948 was the first year of Independent India. There was no film that year which proved to be a huge hit, no film crossed the 1 crore mark but thanks to Dilip Kumar, the industry got some decent hits like Shaheed, Mela & Nadiya Ke Paar.
Dev Anand, Bharat Bhushan, Raj Kapoor & Rehman also made a mark with their films Ziddi, Suhaag Raat, Gopinath & Pyaar Ki Jeet respectively.
Trending
Take a look at Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Shaheed
|0.80
|2. Chandralekha
|0.75
|3. Pyaar Ki Jeet
|0.65
|4. Mela
|0.60
|5. Ziddi
|0.45
|6. Nadiya Ke Paar
|0.40
|7. Suhaag Raat
|0.38
|8. 11 O'Clock
|0.35
|9. Gopinath
|0.32
|10. Kajal
|0.30
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!