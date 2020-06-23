From Dilip Kumar’s Shaheed To Dev Anand’s Ziddi – Top Bollywood Grossers Of 1948

Top Bollywood Grossers Of 1948: India was freshly free as 1948 was the first year of Independent India. There was no film that year which proved to be a huge hit, no film crossed the 1 crore mark but thanks to Dilip Kumar, the industry got some decent hits like Shaheed, Mela & Nadiya Ke Paar.

Dev Anand, Bharat Bhushan, Raj Kapoor & Rehman also made a mark with their films Ziddi, Suhaag Raat, Gopinath & Pyaar Ki Jeet respectively.

Take a look at Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Shaheed 0.80 2. Chandralekha 0.75 3. Pyaar Ki Jeet 0.65 4. Mela 0.60 5. Ziddi 0.45 6. Nadiya Ke Paar 0.40 7. Suhaag Raat 0.38 8. 11 O'Clock 0.35 9. Gopinath 0.32 10. Kajal 0.30

