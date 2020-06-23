Agneepath Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Hrithik Roshan Led 2012 Action Drama

Agneepath Box Office: Released in 2012, the film was the first super-hit of the year. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and others, the action drama was also the first 100 crore domestic grosser for HR.

Agneepath was a reboot to 1990’s Agneepath. It had Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role. Filling in the shoes of Big B was never an easy task but Hrithik Roshan managed to fetch good reviews for his performance.

Released on Republic Day holiday, the film took an excellent start of 23 crores. With decent word-of-mouth coming in from the audience, Agneepath managed to collect the lifetime of 123.05 crores.

Take a look at Agneepath’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 23 crores

Day 2- 23.30 crores

Day 3- 21.20 crores

First weekend- 67.50 crores

Day 4- 11.50 crores

Day 5- 6.05 crores

Day 6- 3.50 crores

Day 7- 3.10 crores

First week- 91.65 crores

Second week- 16.50 crores (108.15 crores)

Third week- 5.27 crores (113.42 crores)

Fourth week- 2.02 crores (115.44 crores)

Post fourth week- 7.61 crores (123.05 crores)

Lifetime- 123.05 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!