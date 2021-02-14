Regé-Jean Page, who became an overnight sensation following the release of Netflix’s Bridgerton, is all set to impress us once again. The Duke of Hastings is all set to host Saturday Night Live next weekend. Read on to know more about it.

As per reports, the British-Zimbabwean actor will be joined by rapper Bad Bunny – the show’s musical guest of the week.

Deadline reported that Regé-Jean Page would be hosting Saturday Night Live on February 20 thus making his SNL debut. On Saturday, British outlets snapped Page getting on a plane to New York and described this trip as him getting a TV job. Talking about Bad Bunny, the rapper appeared in a remote-production of the NBC show last April alongside Keenan Thompson.

The upcoming episode of SNL is the show’s fourth of five consecutive shows on NBC. The show will continue till February 27. It is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels is the creator and executive producer.

Regé-Jean Page has earned himself a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award (Sag Awards 2021) and an NAACP Image Award for his performance in Netflix’s Bridgerton. Talking about Bridgerton Season 2, it was revealed last month that the Chris Van Dusen show is getting renewed for another season. Author Julia Quinn, in a conversation with the Sun, said, “They (the Duke Of Hastings and Daphne) do show up in the (second) book. The series doesn’t follow the book word for word – and I don’t think (it) should. So I hope so, for no other reason than Daphne has the right to interfere with Anthony’s life. To deny her that chance would be criminal. I think it would be lovely to see.”

News of Regé-Jean Page being part of Marvel’s Black Panther 2 has also started doing the rounds. Reports have been circulating that the Bridgerton star will play the new Black Panther or some version of the character. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

