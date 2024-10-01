All Potterheads assemble! Not because of another Harry Potter movie sadly but for Bridgerton.

Our very own Ravenclaw student Cho Chang is back. Is this about a Harry Potter and Bridgerton crossover? No. However, the actress who played the Ravenclaw character is returning in a new role in Bridgerton season four.

Katie Leung has been cast into an important role for the story that will show how Benedict and Sophie fall in love.

Katie Leung as an antagonist!

She was the young Ravenclaw in Harry Potter and was also friends with Luna Lovegood. However, this time, she is not on the side of the good people but will play an antagonistic character. Katie Leung will play Lady Araminta Gun, who was described as “ twice married and twice widowed.”

She is joining the cast for Bridgerton season four, and Netflix has also announced that the production has officially started! Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha are starring in the central role of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett, who will have a fairytale romance.

Katie, who is 37, will play an antagonistic character who has two daughters, Rosamund Li (played by Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (played by Isabella Wei), who will be presented in the marriage market this season.

But why does she become the antagonist?

One of her daughters is pursuing Benedict

Lady Araminta is stressed because she has to marry two daughters, and Rosamund has her eyes on Benedict.

Yet the Bridgerton man falls in love with the mysterious Sophie Beckett, the daughter of an Earl. However, she is disguised and is supposed to help her step-siblings and parents as a housemaid. Now the most exciting thing is that Lady Araminta is her stepmother!

She was the Earl’s illegitimate daughter, but he adopted her as his own. He had married Lady Araminta, but unfortunately, he passed away. It is a complete Cinderella-like story in which Sophie Beckett ends up with her stepmother and two stepsisters.

But get excited because this season is going to be full of adventure and romance, with Benedict rescuing her like a prince.

Must Read: Squid Game: Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Reveals Why Ali, Il-Nam, And Sae-Byeok Were Meant For Lesser-Known Actors, “I Wanted Actors Who Were…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News