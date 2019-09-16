BREAKING: Here’s When The Trailer Of Vivek Oberoi-Richa Chadha-Angad Bedi’s Inside Edge 2 Will Be Out!

Inside Edge 2 which is based on Cricket and what goes behind the scenes, was a successful series that received praises from fans as well the audiences. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Angad Bedi amongst others in lead, the series is all set for a sequel and here’s when the trailer of it is coming out!

We spoke to Angad during the promotions of his next, The Zoya Factor, and spoke to him about Inside Edge too. This is when he revealed that, “By the end of next month the trailer will be out.” Furthermore, he revealed details about the upcoming season revealing that it’s going to be one intriguing sequel and something to totally look forward to!

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment Private Limited, “Inside Edge” came as Amazon’s original web series from India in July 2017.

Actor Vivek Oberoi had completed shooting for the second season of cricket-themed web series Inside Edge last year in November itself.

The story of “Inside Edge” revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it.

“And it’s a wrap for Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek’s character). Always have a great time shooting with the incredible team of ‘Inside Edge’. A big thank you and lots of love to all of you,” Vivek wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of a cake cutting session from the set.

Vivek had earlier said the team will blow the audience’s mind away with season 2. It will also feature stars like Angad Bedi, Sanjay Suri and Richa Chadha.

