Breaking Bad gave television some of its most unforgettable characters but among them, Mike Ehrmantraut was not part of the original plan. He came into the story not because of some grand vision but because Bob Odenkirk could not make it to the set. His other gig on How I Met Your Mother clashed with the filming schedule and the writers needed someone to cover for Saul Goodman. As a result, they built Mike from scratch, which was a quick fix that became one of the show’s strongest pieces.

Mike Ehrmantraut Was Never Meant to Be a Main Character

Jonathan Banks took on the role and made Mike more than a stand-in. However, what was supposed to be a temporary part turned into something essential. His cold efficiency and calm presence clicked with fans and cast alike, and instead of fading out, he stayed. His scenes worked so well that he was folded into the bigger picture, even becoming a key figure in Better Call Saul.

Writers for Breaking Bad created Mike Ehrmantraut as a substitute for Saul Goodman when Bob Odenkirk was unavailable because of a commitment to appear in How I Met Your Mother. https://t.co/kqULvovtLy — Saul Goodman ⚖ (@itsSaulGoodman) July 16, 2025

Jesse Pinkman Also Survived a Planned Exit

According to The Mirror, Banks was not the only one who nearly missed out. Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman was also supposed to be written off after season one, but changes in the story saved him, and the rewrite gave the series one of its best character arcs.

These changes were not planned, but they shaped what made the show so strong.

What are your thoughts on Aaron Paul's portrayal of Jesse Pinkman? pic.twitter.com/M7gKifCWYj — Breaking Bad Daily (@BreakingBad_) May 26, 2025

In the end, Mike Ehrmantraut came to life from a scheduling problem. While no one expected him to stick around, it was the audiences who saw something special, and the writers leaned into it. For Banks, what started as a patch job ended up delivering one of TV’s most grounded, compelling figures.

After all these years, there are millions of fans worldwide who firmly believe that Banks’ portrayal of Gustavo Fring’s right-hand man was their favorite character across both shows.

