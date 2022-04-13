Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, is the father of the Indian Constitution. Also known as one of the most remarkable figures in the 20th century, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer. This year, to celebrate his birthday on April 14th, listen to some important audiobooks available on Audible that showcase how his work transformed one of the biggest nations on earth.

Advertisement

An Undelivered Speech: Annihilation of Caste

Written by: Dr B.R. Ambedkar; Narrated by Siddhartha Valicharla

Advertisement

This audiobook features the most famous speech that was never delivered, “Annihilation of Cast”, by Dr B. R. Ambedkar, along with his paper Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development, combined to form one cohesive audiobook, the way Babasaheb envisioned it.

Ambedkar’s India

Written by Dr B.R. Ambedkar; Narrated by Mishal Varma

The recently launched audiobook is a collection of three of B.R. Ambedkar’s most prominent speeches on caste and the Indian Constitution. The three speeches, Annihilation of Caste, The Grammar of Anarchy, and Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development on the Indian Constitution and Caste, inspired many campaigns against discrimination.

Puffin Lives: B.R. Ambedkar, Saviour of the Masses

Written by Payal Kapadia and narrated by Rohini Vij

With its wealth of little-known facts, this audiobook takes the listener on a journey of an independent India’s first law minister, a formally converted Buddhist who wholeheartedly dedicated himself to initiating various movements for the social and political betterment of the Dalit community. This audiobook presents a fascinating outlook on Ambedkar’s political aspirations and promises to be an enrapturing story.

Ambedkar and Buddhism, Annihilation of Caste

Written by: Dr B.R. Ambedkar & Urgyen Sangharakshita; Narrated by Ratnadhya & Sagar Arya

In the 1930s, Ambedkar proclaimed that though he was born a Hindu, he would not die a Hindu; and on 14th October 1956, with 400,000 followers, he converted to Buddhism in a mass meeting in Nagpur. This biography is by the British-born Buddhist monk Urgyen Sangharakshita who knew Ambedkar and spent decades working with the Dalit community. A clear and affectionate look at a singular life changed one of the largest nations on earth and charted Ambedkar’s gradual move towards Buddhism, which he saw as the best path for his people.

Darling Democracy

Written by Nilotpal Mrinal (Sahitya Akademi Award winner), Hind Yugm and narrated by Nilotpal Mrinal, Babla Kochhar, Parvez Gauhar, Sanyam Sharma, and more

Darling Democracy, an Audible Original podcast is author Nilotpal Mrinal’s first-ever audio-show. This podcast takes you through the Panchayat elections in a village named Bilaiya, with 4 candidates from Tribal, Bania, Rajput, and Pandit backgrounds. But with an imaginable twist, news arrives that the elections will no longer happen and ends up destroying all their aspirations to win and take over the Panchayat seat.

Must Read: Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Books Gandhi Jayanti Weekend For Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube