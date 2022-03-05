Television show ‘Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ has completed 500 episodes. The entire cast and crew have all the reasons to cheer up and have few moments to talk about while being part of the show.

It is based on the life of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who is also called the architect of the Indian constitution, a well-known politician, philosopher, eminent jurist, historian and writer too.

Actor Atharva Karve, essaying Bhimrao’s character, said: “It is said every milestone should be celebrated as it is an affirmation of an accomplishment. Essaying Dr. Ambedkar’s role is a big landmark in my career and has given me immense love, respect, and recognition. It has been a great experience personally as well as professionally.”

On the other hand, actress Narayani Mahesh Varne is seen in a prominent role of Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar, wife of B. R. Ambedkar considers her journey to be fulfilling. She feels proud to play such an important role.

Narayani added: “The journey with ‘Ek Mahanayak-Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ has been wonderful, and with the show achieving another milestone of 500 episodes completion, it makes me feel happy and proud. I had never imagined it would receive such a great response.”

Adding to the conversation, director S B Filmz congratulated the entire team of his show for their hard work and all the efforts put by them to make it successful.

“A show that we had envisioned not only has carved a niche for itself but also continues to be the audience’s favourite. The completion of 500 episodes is a big milestone. I want to congratulate our creative team, our entire cast and crew for their hard work and efforts. And not to forget our audience, who have showered us with their immense love and appreciation.”

“When we launched the show, our vision was to present Babasaheb’s life journey through engaging storytelling. And today, we are proud of what the show has achieved,” he concluded.

‘Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ airs on &TV.

