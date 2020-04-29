Dipika Chikhlia who played the epic character of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan in 1987 is still admired by millions of people. The character became iconic over the years and despite working in other shows and films, she is popular as Sita. However, the actress who celebrates her birthday today wants to be known for other work as well before dying.

Recently talking about the same, Dipika said that she wants to play Delhi gang-r*pe victim’s mother onscreen.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Dipika Chikhlia said that these kinds of roles don’t come every day and that she should have a good body of work in the Hindi cinema apart from Ramayan.

“It is a very important role to play, these kind of roles don’t come every day. I would love to do something like this once the lockdown is over. When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan, it should be much more. The movies I have done in Kannada or in Bengal, all of them have broken records. I should have a good body of work in Hindi cinema apart from Ramayan. It is important for me to do that, for my own satisfaction that I lived the legacy of Ramayan.” she said.

Dipika who was also seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala also opened up about doing more mainstream films in Bollywood. She said, “Nothing has been finalised due to lockdown but I got a lot of enquiries after Bala. I haven’t finalised anything as of now.”

Well, we wish her all the luck for the future and hope to see her more in films.

