Infamous Bigg Boss 8 contestant and actor Ajaz Khan, known for purposeless yet bold statements, is in news once again. Calling himself an admirer of superstar Salman Khan, Ajaz Khan is one of those actors, who love to get involved in controversies.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Actor Ajaz Khan is arrested from hotel in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. The proceedings were done by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police, last night. The actor possessed eight ecstasy tablets, which were banned narcotic substance and will be produced before court today.

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested from a hotel in Belapur* by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police last night, in possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets); he will be produced before a court today. #Maharashtra https://t.co/4U5PlDUvCO — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

In 2017, Ajaz lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the issue of Gau Raksha, urging them not to divide Hindus-Muslims and asked them for shutting popular bike company Harley Davidson for selling cow products.

The actor, who raked in fame from the Bigg Boss house in 2013, grabbed the eyeballs for his statements like ‘badi badi baatein aur vada paav khaatein’. He was then invited for the Farah Ki Dawat show where celebrities cooked a meal along with the director herself. He was also a part of the Comedy Nights Bachao where he graced the show as a celebrity guest.

Ajaz, who has been quite vocal about many issues in the past, also spoke at length about the ongoing #MeToo movement a few days back. In an interview, he said, “People who think they can abuse their power & position to shame the opposite sex is repulsive. It’s high time women should stop adjusting & men should start respecting. It is important for everyone to realise that women need “RESPECT” as much as anybody else does. Change in the mindset is the need of the hour, but first, we need to ask ourselves what have we done to make the nights or days safe for women.”

Recently, the actor also supported Nana Patekar over the allegations of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta.