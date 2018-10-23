End Of An Era: Longest Running TV Show CID To Bid Goodbye After 21 Long Years!

Probably, one of the most popular and celebrated shows especially amongst the 90’s kids, CID is all set to say goodbye to the fans. It is the longest running television show in India with episodes count of 1546. The show was first aired in 1998 and since then it is successfully entertaining the audiences for over two decades.

CID will be aired for the last time on October 27, 2018. The show is based on the theme of crime investigation done by department of Crime Investigation. Over the years, show has given some memorable characters like ACP Pradyuman (played by Shivaji Satam), Senior Inspector Abhijeet (played by Aditya Shrivastav), Senior Inspector Daya (played by Dayanand Shetty) and Inspector Fredricks (played by Dinesh Phadnis). Apart from renowned characters, show had its popular one liners like ‘Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai’ and ‘Daya Darwaza Tod Do’ by ACP Pradyuman.

There were speculations of show going off-air since long time. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Dayanand Shetty who plays Daya in the show, confirmed the news. He said, “Yes, it’s true. We were recently informed about this development and we stopped shooting for the show some 4/5 days back. This Saturday (October 27, 2018) telecast will be the last episode of CID.”

Sharing about the experience with the show, Daya added, “We were in our 21st year and had we shot for few episodes, we would have entered our 22nd year. It is quite unfortunate thing to happen as we were shooting like always and suddenly we were informed by our Producer (B.P Singh) that the shooting has been called-off indefinitely because there were issues with the channel. I am going to miss the character, but we feel sad for the audience as they enjoyed the show and it was doing well. The entire cast and crew is very dedicated towards their work and we are like a big happy family. We are going to miss each other as this was our second home.”

Well, certainly a sad news for all the fans but we hope to catch our favourite characters in the new season of this cult show, if ever happens.