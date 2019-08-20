Bigg Boss’ Ex-Contestant Deepak Thakur On Mika Singh Ban: “We Are Doing Stupidity; We Should Ban Those Who Deserve It”

Bigg Boss 12 had a mixed bag of contestants and one of them was the melodious Deepak Thakur. He grabbed all the eyeballs through his singing. He has commented on the Mika Singh performing in Pakistan controversy, let’s see what he has to say.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has banned Mika Singh from singing following the controversy. For the uninitiated, Mika performed at an event in Pakistan. It was the wedding of the daughter of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s relative in Karachi. Twitterati slammed Mika for this, and since then the controversy initiated.

Now, Deepak Thakur has commented on the same saying, “The Singer who has named our country, is being banned, and giving them to those Pakistani Singers who earn millions of dollars from our country.” In the video, he also says, “We are so stupid that we are talking about not giving work to our Indian Singers and we are giving work to those outsiders who think against us. We should think this straight ban who deserve it.” Check out the video here:

Namra Nivedan

Ispe sochaa jaaye 🙏

Baad baaki Om Namah Shivaye 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F2Mgx29QIb — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) August 19, 2019

Yesterday, Mika had sent an apology letter to FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) and requested them to listen to him and meet him once. The meeting has been scheduled for coming Tuesday. Mika also shared a video on social media and wrote, “I would like to sincerely thank Mr BN Tiwari and #FWICE for being so understanding towards me and my sentiments. As I always have done, I will continue to do good for my society and the people of my Country. JaiHind.. #Supportindiansingers #Banpaksitanisingers …”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!