Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Prince Narula On Asim Riaz “Somewhere In Him, I See Myself”

After last night’s Bigg Boss 13 episode, the internet is going crazy over Asim Riaz’s reaction to Paras Chhabra’s ugly statements. He is winning hearts all over the world lately. The show is making headlines ever since it was aired and the TRP charts are only going higher.

Last week Salman Khan, the host of the show grilled Sidharth Shukla and Asim, they seem to have improved their way of playing the game and is slowly making progress. On the other hand, there is love blooming in Bigg Boss’ house too. Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla seems to be falling for each other.

Asim has been aavam’s favourite since the very beginning of the show and the latest addition to his fan list is none other than former Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula. He’s praising Asim for taking a stand for what’s right and said that he sees himself in him.

“I like Asim Riaz a lot. He is playing the game really well. While others are already known faces, he has made his name here in the Bigg Boss house. He is someone who always takes stand and voices his opinion. Somewhere I see myself in him,” added Prince.



Not just that, Asim is not leaving any stones unturned to impress Himanshi Khurana.

Well, we hope may the best man/woman win the show.

