This season after the host, Salman Khan announced that Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game, there have been countless instances where viewers called out Bigg Boss for being biased. This time it’s for popular actor Ankit Gupta who is called the dark horse of Bigg Boss 16.

But after a series of humiliating statements made by Bigg Boss towards Ankit, former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya decided to come out in support of the actor.

Ankit Gupta, who was previously told that he needs to be more involved in the show, was seen to be taking the criticism in a constructive way and took his game up a notch and earned immense praise from even the neutral audience. But sadly his efforts are being pushed down by Bigg Boss.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, housemates were seen targeting Ankit Gupta for nomination, while the actor was actively defending himself Bigg Boss calls out to Ankit and says, “Ankit, bohot zyda awazein ho rahi hai yaha pe, neeind toh nahi disturb hui” This comment from Bigg Boss was taken with distaste by the viewers of the show and fans pointed out many other instances where Bigg Boss is seen calling out the actor with disrespect.

Following the criticism, Singer and ex-contestant of the show Rahul Vaidya also took on to Twitter to tweet, “Why is Bigg Boss so rude and sarcastic with Ankit?”

The fans of the young actor also seem to not like how the actor is being treated in the house by Bigg Boss and went on two social media to express their displeasure. His fans that go by the name Ankit Battalion have been trending the tagline ‘Stop Harassing Ankit’ as they for their heart out for the actor.

