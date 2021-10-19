The previous episode of Bigg Boss 15 already saw rivalries and competition among the contestants becoming more fierce. The latest ones to lock horns are good friends Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali.

As Shamita Shetty‘s tenure as the house captain comes to an end, the house is looking for a new commander who will lead them.

Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash have remained great friends since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15. However, it appears that the selection process for captaincy has created a massive rift between them.

Tejasswi Prakash has become the ‘sanchalak’ who judges everyone’s performance and ultimately decides who lands the captaincy role. Pratik plays a controversial trick in this contest which Tejasswi misses but Jay Bhanushali spots.

He wants Tejasswi to act on the foul play, but she maintains her stance of not seeing it happen. This leads to a huge fight between the two, casting doubts on the future of their friendship.

Will this friendship between Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali end this soon? We hope not!

Meanwhile, in a shocking eviction, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been eliminated from the house. The duo has been voted out by the rest of the contestants in the house. Fans have been upset and are demanding their favourites to be brought back into the house!

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

