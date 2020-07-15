Who isn’t excited to watch Bigg Boss. After keeping us glued to our TV sets for thirteen seasons, reports are that season 14 is set to come soon. Salman Khan is reportedly all set to return as the host of the reality show. Bigg Boss 14 is expected to go on air in September and there are rumours that some popular actors will be a part of the reality show this season.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close these developments of Bigg Boss 14 saying, “Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman’s actor son Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board.”

Well, that certainly would be an impressive contestant list for Bigg Boss 14. For those of you unversed, Vivian Dsena is also a popular face in the telly world who has appeared in many shows like Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Adhyayan Suman featured in a few Bollywood films including Raaz 3. Adhyayan was in a relationship with his Raaz 3 co-star Kangana Ranaut several years ago. Nia Sharma, of Jamai Raja and Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel fame has ranked twice in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list.

However, Adhyayan Suman has rubbished these claims as mere rumours and stated that he will not be a part of Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the longest seasons – spanning almost 5 months. TV actor Sidharth Shukla took home the coveted prize while Asim Riaz was declared the first runner-up. Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, and Arti Singh took the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. The other contestants on the show included Paras Chhabra, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Koena Mitra and others.

