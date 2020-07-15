Shefali Jariwala is popularly known as the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, and became a household name with the help of Salman Khan’s reality show. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has a massive fan following on social media owing to the same reason.

Shefali Jariwala had just made a huge revelation that she was an epileptic and got first seizure at the age of 15.

In an interview with TOI, Shefali Jariwala revealed the reason behind her initial weight gain and said, “I was 15 years old when I had my first epileptic seizure. Yes, I was an epileptic. The medication that I had to take because of the condition caused a lot of weight gain. Shortly, after that I did a music video which was a big hit after that I was really busy with work, dancing all the time. I had to keep my energy levels up and also look good on camera.”

Shefali Jariwala further added, “That’s when I realised I need to shed a few kilos and I went to gym for the very first time, so my fitness journey started from there about 20 years ago and it has a whole new meaning today. What started 20 years ago with just something for me to lose weight, has become so big for me today… I realised as a woman especially post 30 your body really changes and so should your workout regime.”

Shefali Jariwala had a successful career as a dancer and besides Kaanta Laga, she has also appeared in Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar remix and Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya remix.

