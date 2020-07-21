Bigg Boss 14: From Nia Sharma To Vivian Dsena, These Celebs Might Participate In Salman Khan’s Show!

Bigg Boss is India’s most controversial reality show. Reports said that season 14 of the show will start in September. Since then, fans are getting excited to know which celebrity can be seen in the next season. Read on to know who all can participate in season 14.

Well, this has already been revealed that the new season of Bigg Boss may undergo a complete format change. Unlike previous seasons, contestants might be allowed to use the mobile phone and electronic devices to make Vlogs for their loved ones. And the theme of the season would also be inspired by lockdown and social distancing.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena have been approached for Bigg Boss. It is not the first time that Nia is approached for the show. She had been approached in the past as well, but she had never said yes to the show. Apart from Nia and Vivian, the report includes big names such as Mishal Raheja who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KumKum Bhagya, Sasural Genda Phool fame Jay Soni and Avinash Mukherjee.

In addition, Shireen Mirza and Nikhil Chinapa are also approached for the show. But there is no official announcement on any of the names mentioned above. But reportedly the Bigg Boss makers are very keen to get these celebrities. If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will shoot the promo of the show from his farmhouse in Panvel.

Who do you want to see in the 14th season of Bigg Boss? Do let us know!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!