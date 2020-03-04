Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla SLAMS People Calling Salman Khan Biased & Show Fixed: “That’s A Very Loserly Statement”

The craze around Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 is far from over. The contestants of the show are now clarifying the controversies they created in the show. Sidharth Shukla, who emerged victorious after defeating Asim Riaz had a pretty chaotic journey in the house. He witnessed an exponential rise in his fan base before and after the show.

While the Twitterati’s blamed Salman Khan for being biased towards Shukla, the makers too were blamed for not punishing Sidharth even when he overstepped the line of aggression on several occasions. But now, the Bigg Boss 13 winner has finally addressed all these accusations and he is certainly not mincing his words!

In a conversation with Spotboye, Sidharth opened up about Salman being biased towards him and said, “I really don’t think so. If you see, I was nominated twice as punishment. Even if you see the fights, I wasn’t the one who started it. Only when I was nudged or provoked, did I retaliate. Show me one video of mine in which I initiated a fight. Never!”

He also talked about how he was in the danger zone despite not starting the fight in Bigg Boss 13. He added, “If you see that someone else is initiating the fight and you still nominate me twice for eviction… I was in the danger zone. I should talk about bias. People had their support systems coming into the Bigg Boss 13 house and staying with them. I was all alone.”

Meera Chopra and ex Bigg Boss contestants like Kishwer Merchantt and Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and called the show rigged. They said makers are intentionally making Sidharth the hero of the show.

To which Sidharth replied, “I just feel like that’s a very ‘loserly’ statement to pass. Everybody who has been in the house would have never felt that there was any discrimination. I really don’t think that’s the case. It’s really sad that people happen to say such things. It’s just a classic case of sour grapes where people say things or pinpoint just after losing.”

