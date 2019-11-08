Bigg Boss 13: Wild Card Entrant Arhaan Khan Opens Up On News Of Getting Married To Rashami Desai In The House

Arhaan Khan recently entered Bigg Boss 13 as the wild card contestant. This week saw 6 different wild card entrants and Khan is one of them and the viewers are expecting a lot of drama in the house now.

Even before the show started, there were reports that Arhaan will enter the house and will get married to Rashami Desai. So with Rashami already being in the house, viewers are expecting some interesting romance. However, the actor called the news of his relationship with Desai mere baseless rumours.

Arhaan Khan told Indian Express, “It was all baseless rumours. We are just great friends and nothing else. Rashami has denied it and I am also saying that there is no truth to those stories. I am single, although I am not in a mood to romance in the show. There is no one who seems interesting. I am only going on the show to entertain the audience.”

He added, “I am not on Bigg Boss for Rashami and neither does she need me. We both are strong players in our own place. Rashami is an independent woman and she needs no support. I hope we both have a good stint on the show.”

About entering the series mid-season, he said that makers needed a dumdaar contestant so this is a perfect time for his to make an entry. He also said that he thinks everyone in the Bigg Boss 13 house are doing quite well.

