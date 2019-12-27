Bigg Boss 13: Did Vishal Aditya Singh & Madhurima Tuli Just Reveal That The House Is Haunted?

Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has been hitting headlines for quite a while now. Now, a clip from the show featuring Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli has left us dumbstruck! Well, after all the screaming, yelling, mudslinging to the physical fights in the house, these 2 wildcard entrants have claimed to feel a strange presence in house!

As absurd and shocking as it may sound, Vishal Aditya Singh has woken up in the middle of the night and said that he feels that there is some supernatural presence in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Vishal is heard saying, “Yaar kuch hai ghar k ander. I can bet on this. Ye (pointing at something) continue baj raha hai. Trust me on this.”

Well, things do not end here! Vishal’s former flame, Madhurima Tuli is also seen supporting Vishal and agreeing to feeling something eerie in the house herself! “Meri puri body shiver ho rahi hai aur koi blanket kheech k le jaa rahi hai.” Woah!

After this stunt that Vishal and Madhurima pulled off, one thing is certain that they definitely were successful in their act of scaring the life out of the housemates because the clip also shows a petrified Shehnaaz screaming out of fear!

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 had been the talk of the town for quite a few days recently after a massive brawl between former co-actors, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. What also left everyone shell shocked was the fact that the contestants crossed all limits and end up fighting with each other in their worst possible behavior in front of the host and megastar, Salman Khan.

