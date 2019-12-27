SCOOP: FRIENDS’ Jennifer Aniston & Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Have Been Getting Flirty With Each Other!

During the early 2000s, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the IT couple of Hollywood. They were the ideal husband-wife in the town. Whether it was good looks or talent, the duo complemented each other in every possible way and hence, their fans were crazy about their pairing.

However, hell broke loose in 2005 when Brad and Jen got divorced after the former cheated on her with Angelina Jolie. However, even Brangelina got separated in 2016. Since then, rumors of Jeniffer and Brad’s growing proximity have been making rounds.

Well, looks like the couple is spending even the last few days of 2019 together. As reported by US Weekly, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have got that old spark back between them. The portal reported, “Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together.”

Despite being flirtatious with each other, the source also mentioned that till now it’s only platonic. The source further stated, “It took a while for Jen to heal and for Brad to stop feeling bad for how he left her back in 2005. This is something they’ve taken their time with, and they’re well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans.”

Well, we can’t stop thinking of how soon the platonic equation will turn romantic! But only time will tell what’s happening between the estranged husband and wife.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!