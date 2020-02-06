Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Calls Mahira Sharma The MOST Toxic Contestant In The House

Bigg Boss 13 is getting close to the finale but the controversies and drama are only increasing in the house. Recently, contestant Vishal Aditya Singh was evicted from the house. The actor made a lot of news especially because of his ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli.

Madhurima Tuli was also a part of Bigg Boss 13. However, she was thrown out of the house when he got violent with Vishal Aditya Singh in the house. After Tuli was told to leave the show, she came out and said that earlier, even Vishal had slapped her. As Vishal is now out of the house, the actor has talked about the Bigg Boss 13 contestants and accusations levied by his ex-girlfriend.

In an interview with Times of India, Vishal Aditya Singh shared that Mahira Sharma is the most toxic contestant inside the house. He said, “She gets involved in Paras (Chhabra), Sidharth (Shukla) and Shefali’s (Jariwala) fights without any reason. Woh unnecessarily mudda banati hain. (She unnecessarily creates a fuss).”

About Madhurima Tuli’s accusation that he had slapped her in the past, the actor said, “If that was true, she would have said it earlier. I have never done that. Maine life mein kabhi bhi unke upar haath nahi uthaya hai. Our relationship ended because she was abusive and violent. If you look at her Bigg Boss journey, she has been aggressive and irritated towards everyone, especially when it came to work.”

Singh added that there were many instances when he helped her and she fought with him over it. Now, everyone has seen her true nature on TV so he has nothing more to say about all this.

Do you agree with Vishal? Do you think Mahira Sharma is the most toxic contestant in the house?

