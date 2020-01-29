Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Asim Riaz, Hints He Already Has A Girlfriend!

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most controversial seasons of the reality show so far. Continuing the saga of its twists and turns, the show has yet again witnessed some shocking revelations. During the on-going ‘connection week’, Vikas Gupta entered the house to support Sidharth Shukla. And it was during this visit that the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed some shocking details about Asim Riaz’s love life outside the BB house.

While in a conversation with Shehnaz Gill, Vikas has revealed that Asim has a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house. Vikas, who is known to speak his mind was also seen going to Asim and Himanshi Khurana and confronting them too about Riaz’s love life outside the Bigg Boss house. In fact, the former Bigg Boss contestant has also been heard saying that Asim should first end one relationship and then get into another.

Vikas Gupta is seen looking towards Asim and Himanshi, who are having a great time cosying up to each other and Vikas said, “Dekho pyaar mohobbat wahan chal rahi hai. Bahar bhi koi pagal ho rakha hai.” However, when Vikas goes and confronts Asim about the same the latter seems visibly upset.

Do let us know what do you think about Vikas’s revelations about Asim’s love life outside the Bigg Boss house? Meanwhile, for the unversed, Asim is head over heels in love with Himanshi Khurana and has also popped the marriage question to her!

