Bigg Boss 13: Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Fans For Promoting Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya-Madhurima Tuli & Other Violence

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai throwing tea on Sidharth Shukla during a fight to Madhurima Tuli hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan, some unexpected scenarios were witnessed inside the house this time, without the makers taking any strict action. While several celebrities have called this behaviour unacceptable, Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu is the latest addition to the list and has slammed the viewers for giving the show so much love despite all the violence.

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu is coming up with a film based on violence, and fights against the normalization of it in the society. Talking about the violence witnessed in Bigg Boss 13, the actress blamed the viewers for endorsing such content and mentioned how if it was about themselves, they wouldn’t be able to bear it.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, without naming any contestant, in particular, Taapsee Pannu said, “Why are people enjoying this kind of violence? It’s not fun. If it happens to us, we won’t find it to be fun. It’s entertainment for us only if it happens to others. So, we need to turn the tables and see what if we were standing there and it was happening to us. Then only will our opinions start changing. It’ll take a long time, but someone has to start doing it, you know. I just can’t leave it just because the masses are actually following something that is against my beliefs. That doesn’t mean I won’t put my beliefs out there.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a lot of masala recently after a press conference was held inside the house. From Shehnaaz Gill storming out of the event in anger to Asim Riaz’s row of having a girlfriend outside the show, everything has been spreading across the internet like wildfire.

