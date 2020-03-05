Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Favourite Memory NOT With Shehnaaz Gill But Rashami Desai!

Bigg Boss 13 ended weeks back, but the buzz around the contestants is still sky-high. Whether it’s Sidharth Shukla who’s finally started interacting with the media or Asim Riaz’s music video with Jacqueline Fernandez, there’s a lot of exciting content coming up. Now, it is the recent revelation of the BB13 winner that’s intriguing for Rashami Desai fans but not so happening for Shehnaaz Gill fans.

For the unversed, the show may be over but fans are still equally thrilled about their favourite pair, #SidNaaz. Recently, in an interview, Sidharth went on to say that his most memorable moment in the show happens to be with his long-time rival Rashami Desai from the finale.

It was a picture from the Bigg Boss 13 finale performance that the actor apparently couldn’t help but kept staring at. In a conversation with Times Of India, the actor spoke about the same as, “I really liked the picture yaar. I somehow like the picture and I don’t know why. This is from the finale act where through our performance we were trying to say that how professionally we get along so well, but the moment the camera switches off, we become enemies. So it was fun shooting and a fun act. Also, while shooting for the act we let our guards down and became cordial after this act.”

For the unversed, Sidharth and Rashami had a masive fallout on the sets of their serial, Dil Se Dil Tak, and the two had been ignoring each other ever since. With the start of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, one witnessed the two lock horns many times, but they ended up maintain cordial relations by the time the show was over.

