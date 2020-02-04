Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill WALKS Out Of Press Conference Because Of Sidharth Shukla!

A lot is being witnessed at the Bigg Boss 13 house. Be it the rivalry between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz which is even viral amongst fans on Twitter, to Himanshi Khurana-Rashami Desai and their love life outside the house. However, Shehnaaz Gill’s obsession with Sid reached new heights and has been one of the most talked-about highlights of this season.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s relationship was never seen before one. The Punjabi singer even went onto make statements like she doesn’t want to win the show anymore but his heart, and that she’ll tear everyone apart who comes between them. Even Salman Khan during a Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode asked the Dil Se Dil Tak actor to be careful of her craze.

Now, a reporter asked Sidharth Shukla at the press conference, “During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan said to be alert and be aware as she may be falling in love with you. Is that the reason why you have maintained a distance from Shehnaaz Gill?” To this, the actor answered, “I don’t think there’s much noticeable distance between the two of us.”

Furthermore, Gill could be heard saying, “Whoever I get attached to, I get too attached. I ever seem to look like a fool.” When the reporter as per the promo video asks her if it’s just a part of the game or her strategy, Shehnaaz gets up and storms out of the conference.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, even Rashami Desai was asked about her relationship status, and what she has planned with Arhaan Khan and their relation. The actress set the records right as she revealed that she doesn’t feel there’s a future for them anymore.

