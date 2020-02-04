Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 11: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Takes Another Dip On Monday

Friday collections of 2.01 crores were not really great for Street Dancer 3D. Post that when Saturday and Sunday collections too were just about decent, it was a given that Monday would show further dip in collections. This is what happened as 1.52 crores came in.

With this, the collections now stand at 67.61 crores and in the process, it is also clear that the best-case scenario for Street Dancer 3D would be a total in the vicinity of 75 crores. Though competition isn’t really huge from either Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior or Jawaani Jaaneman for the Street Dancer 3D, it still hasn’t been able to make the best of it and find momentum that allows it to go past the 80 crores milestone at least.

Rest assured, Street Dancer 3D will do much better on satellite as well as digital platforms once it releases there since it makes for a rather easy and comfortable watch.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

