Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 25: Continues To Collect Well, Set For A Record 4th Week

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: It is all set for a record fourth week ahead as Monday was good too at 2.32 crores. The film has yet again held well from weekend to weekdays as Friday collections were 2.77 crores. Barring a day or two in the last, day to day drop for the Ajay Devgn starrer has been the bare minimum.

If that indeed turns out to be the case for the next three days as well then the Om Raut directed film is looking at a record fourth week ahead.

So far, the film’s total stands at 253.72 crores and it would come quite close to the 260 crores mark before the week is through. A blockbuster, it would continue to have a theatrical run in the week to come as well when Malang and Hacked arrive.

The film won’t reach the 300 Crore Club but it has done well enough to earn critical appreciation as well as audience love with producers, exhibitors as well as distributors’ nod of approval in abundance, something that very few releases in a year manage.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

