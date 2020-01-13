Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s Prediction Turns True, Shehnaaz Gill Gets Obsessed With Sidharth Shukla, SLAPS & Says “You’re Mine”

Bigg Boss 13: Amidst famous Television celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh – Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill is amongst those rare who stood out in Bigg Boss 13. Not only is she making headlines every single day, but also she’s grabbing host Salman Khan’s attention. However, this time, not for a very good reason.

Recently, during the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen lashing out at Shehnaaz Gill and asking her not to do drama in front of him. He furthermore, could be heard saying “4 aadmi kya janne lag, Katrina Kaif ban gayi kya?” The superstar also warns Sidharth Shukla and says, “You need to be very careful of this one because she’s in love with you.”

Now, in a recent promo released by the makers, Shehnaaz and Sidharth can be seen having a conversation in the washroom area. The baffling part comes when the singer could be heard making statements like, ‘Mai pyaar karti hu tujhse, I love you.’ To this, Shukla says ‘Okay’ and Shehnaaz forces him saying ‘Okay kya hota hai, I love you too bol.’

Gill can even be seen slapping Sidharth in a glimpse and further heard saying, “You’re mine. I’ll kill everybody here. I don’t want to win the game anymore, but you.”

All of it sound quite scary, and is exactly what Salman Khan had warned the Dil Se Dil Tak actor about. Some glimpses even witness the both sharing closeness as they keep hugging each other.

Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla had previously even been linked with Rashami Desai and Arti Singh, but the actor now seems to be falling for Shehnaaz Gill too.

